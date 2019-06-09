The worst thing that can happen to the Nationalist Party is that its state of utter confusion is overshadowed by another national issue, whether it is the publication of another damning international report or Joseph Muscat stepping down, opening a succession race within the Labour fold.

The second biggest political force – facing a haemorrhage in support – refuses to take the bull by the horns and admit it has serious leadership and vision problems. Failing to do something concrete about it might be fatal for the PN but, more so, for the country.

Over the past days it became evident Adrian Delia is determined to soldier on and will not shoulder the responsibility for last month’s catastrophic electoral results. He insists nobody has asked him to step down, a declaration deemed “unbelievable” by unnamed Nationalist MPs who told Times of Malta last week that at least 10 of their colleagues had told him to go.

So far, there have only been two resignations within the higher echelons of the party, bar that of the treasurer that was ostensibly linked to an internal voting irregularity. The first was based on conviction and very significant, in sharp contrast with the second, which appeared to be more of a cosmetic nature.

Mark Anthony Sammut remains the only high-ranking party official to be man enough to assume political responsibility for the disastrous result by resigning from his post of executive party president.

A fortnight later, and as pressure on Dr Delia and his top aides gained momentum, Pierre Portelli, credited to be one of the closest officials to the leader, announced he had resigned from head of the party’s media. However, he made it clear he would continue to sit on the executive committee, of course retaining his voting rights.

He attacked “elements within the PN who insist they have a divine right to lead and control the party and its media platforms”, accused Nationalist MPs of “sustaining and aiding criminal activity by third party” simply to get Dr Delia out of the way – but did not elaborate – and pledged his support to the party leader in his “resolve to push a new way for the PN as a Nationalist outsider”. How could a member of the party’s executive committee consider himself to be an outsider?

Mr Portelli called for serious action to cleanse the party from people “who continue to stall the PN in bad faith”. He also spoke of a “revolution” that would include “new rules of engagement that are clear to all those seeking office under the PN brand”.

Did other PN officials, including MPs, demand an explanation from Mr Portelli?

Several of the Nationalist MPs rightly continue to demand that the party leadership declare their mea culpa but have, so far, stopped short of formally moving a motion of no confidence in Dr Delia.

Some MPs have been very vocal about their feelings about the PN leader but nobody appears to be willing to make a public challenge.

It is incumbent on all those who share political responsibility within the PN and, especially, MPs, who are the (Nationalist) people’s representatives, to publicly declare enough is enough.

Unless Dr Delia realises that his fractured party is falling apart and holds one-to-one meetings with his MPs so together they can draft a robust way forward, the parliamentary group must take the lead. If MPs believe that with Dr Delia at the helm the party is unelectable, they cannot take any chances and wait for another electoral drubbing to change the leader. That would be dangerous, especially if the Labour Party’s support grows to the extent it can command a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

They can formally express their distrust in him as Opposition leader, though he might still decide to retain party leadership. If that happens, an extraordinary meeting of the general council could be summoned to decide on his future.

It is still time for Dr Delia to put party and country first and call an extraordinary meeting of the general council himself now. There is no time to lose. Both the party and the country beckon.

The PN must rise from the ashes, rebrand into a group which welcomes both liberal and conservative factions, stop treating anyone who dares to be critical as the enemy... and start rebuilding a party built on social justice, capable of fighting nepotism and corruption.

Malta cannot end up with a quasi one-party state.