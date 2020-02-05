The Nationalist Party’s parliamentary group is on Wednesday evening discussing leader Adrian Delia’s future, amid growing internal discontent.

Sources said a vote of confidence in the PN leader could be on the agenda though this could be subject to Dr Delia approving it.

Dr Delia is facing fresh calls from his parliamentary group to “make way in the best interests of the party” in the wake of his dismal showing in the latest Malta Today survey.

According to the survey, Dr Delia’s level of support dropped to a historic low despite the recent political crisis which led to Joseph Muscat’s resignation as prime minister.

While Prime Minister Robert Abela’s rating is at 62.5%, Dr Delia has just 13.5% of the share, according to the poll.

Wednesday’s meeting had been scheduled to focus on the reform being piloted by party stalwart Louis Galea.

But Dr Delia’s leadership is believed to be overshadowing the meeting.

Only six months ago, the PN leader survived a confidence vote within the party’s general council, its highest organ obtaining 68% of support in a vote triggered by the electoral drubbing suffered in the European and local council elections of May.

A PN MP told Times of Malta: "While Dr Delia won a vote of confidence from members last summer, we seem to have made almost no inroads. On the contrary, the support for our party seems to have waned. This is very serious."

The MP, who spoke on condition of anonymity said: "Many of those who supported Dr Delia last summer are no longer backing him. The writing's on the wall. We can no longer sit still."