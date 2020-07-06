Nationalist MPs are to meet on Tuesday evening with Adrian Delia's embattled leadership expected to be the main item on the agenda.

PN sources said Delia had “dwindling” support within the parliamentary group, with some MPs believed to be even threatening to hold a vote of confidence.

His opponents say the party's repeated poor performance in the polls, despite the scandals enveloping the government, was the main driver behind MPs' decision to push to discuss Delia's leadership.

"Something needs to happen. We can't continue ignoring what's staring us in the face," said one MP, on condition of anonymity.

Another MP said Delia's chances of survival are “not looking good” if his leadership is put to a vote.

Others, however dismissed the issue as "a grudge held by some who never accepted" Delia as the party leader.

It will be the second meeting of PN parliamentarians in three days.

Pressure on Delia mounted on Sunday in the wake of revelations by Times of Malta of WhatsApp chats between Delia and Yorgen Fenech, the businessman who stands accused of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

A source present at Sunday evening’s meeting, said Delia had defended his position, claiming the conversations reported by Times of Malta were not authentic.

Times of Malta stands by its report.

Last July, Delia saw off an internal vote after 67 per cent of party councillors voted in his favour.

The almost 1,500 councillors had been asked on the ballot sheet “Do you want Adrian Delia to lead the PN until the next general election?”

Should Delia lose a vote of confidence he would have to step down from his role as leader of the Opposition in the House. But he would not automatically have to step down from the helm of the PN.

“The party could very well end up in a situation of having two leaders were Delia to lose tomorrow’s vote and refuse to make a clean resignation,” a source said.