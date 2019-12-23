The Nationalist Party has paid tribute to Marthese Cini, a teacher who dedicated her free time to volunteering with party structure, Solidarjetà Ħaddiema Partit Nazzjonalista (SĦPN).

Mrs Cini taught children with a variation of educational abilities and was well know for her patience and loving care demonstrated through her profession.

She passed away suddenly on Sunday, aged 66.

PN general secretary Clyde Puli and SHPN president Ivan Castillo paid tribute to Mrs Cini who they said dedicated her life to others, lending a helping hand wherever she could.

She was also a volunteer with the party’s electoral office ELCOM and worked within various party structures. They thanked her for her sterling work and for the positive impact she left with those who she worked with over the years.

Her funeral will be held at 9am on Saturday 28th December at San Frangisk T’Assisi Church in Birkirkara.

