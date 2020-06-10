In a highly-charged speech amid constant interruptions from either side, Prime Minister Robert Abela lashed out at the Opposition in Parliament on Wednesday saying its only intent during the COVID-19 pandemic was to put spokes in the wheels.

Winding up the debate about the economic recovery plan launched on Monday, Abela said:

“You placed front liners before an inquiring magistrate.

“It is useless taking food to army members while allowing one of your MPs [Jason Azzopardi] to attempt to send them to jail,” Abela said in a dig at Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

The prime minister made this remark in the wake of a magisterial inquiry into claims that the government had allowed migrants in distress to drown.

The inquiry had been launched following a criminal complaint by NGO Repubblika, which included Azzopardi's signature, albeit in his personal capacity as a lawyer. The inquiry absolved both the prime minister and the Armed Forces.

While Delia interjected saying the accusations against Azzopardi were a complete fabrication, the prime minister reacted by accusing Opposition MP Karol Aquilina of seeking to throw him and the entire Cabinet behind bars for the second time in weeks.

Abela levelled this accusation following news that ministers and parliamentary secretaries were facing a criminal investigation over their alleged misuse of public funds.

This magisterial inquiry followed the findings of Standard Commissioner George Hyzler who concluded that four ministers used public money to boost material uploaded directly to their private Facebook pages.

Amid constant interruptions, Aquilina interjected saying that if the prime minister and cabinet members were caught stealing they deserved to be under a magisterial inquiry.

A short while later, Aquilina accused the prime minister of breach of privilege after the latter accused him of having attempted to send him to jail over the migrants' inquiry.

Asked by the Speaker to clarify himself, Abela said he welcomed Aquilina’s declaration to dissociate himself from the positions endorsed by Repubblika and Azzopardi's conduct.

‘Opposition still in time to take part in commissioner grilling’

In his address, the prime minister called on the Opposition leader to revoke the decision not to take part in the parliamentary grilling of Angelo Gafa, who is the government’s nominee for police commissioner.

“You have a golden opportunity to grill him and if necessary ask on how he would be tackling individual cases. This is what you should do if you believe in the rule of law and not abdicate from your responsibility,” Abela said.

“If after the grilling you are not satisfied and disagree with the appointment, you can vote against. This is how democracy works,” he added.

The prime minister said Delia was still in time to make amends and urged him not to allow a small faction to hijack the Nationalist Party.

The Opposition justified the boycott on grounds that the government refused its proposal to agree on a candidate who would have the support of two-thirds of MPs. However, the PN’s position has been criticised in certain quarters, most notably by former PN MP Franco Debono.

Stamp duty reduction also on commercial premises

As for the mini-budget measures, Abela noted that public sentiment was very positive. He pointed out that the reduction in stamp duty on property acquisitions would not only apply for residential property but also for commercial premises.