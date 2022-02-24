The area of land designated as Outside Development Zones would increase by 50,000 square metres every year under a PN government, the party has proposed.

A two-thirds majority vote in parliament would also be needed to develop in the protected area and the party promises to have a clear position against “excessive” development.

Protecting the environment would be a 'top priority' for a PN government, it said.

"We are proposing a conservation and development policy for the sustainable development of our country, which first and foremost protects open spaces and our rural environment, as the lungs of the country," it said.

It does not give a time scale for the annual increase of public land designated as ODZ in its manifesto, 'Vision for Malta 2030' launched on Thursday night.

The proposals for the environment also include an afforestation programme that would "ensure every community has green open spaces" but stops short of naming any particular areas. It promises the creation of more open spaces, green belts and ecoparks.

The party promises tax incentives for environmentally friendly businesses, to ensure Malta is within 80% of its carbon neutrality target by 2030 and full autonomy for environmental regulatory bodies.

A PN government would also increase the number of votes environmental NGOs get on decision making boards when it comes to the environment, transport, infrastructure and planning.

These NGOs would no longer be "a voice in the desert", but would be given an "active and participatory role", the manifesto promises.