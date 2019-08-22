The Nationalist Party planted 55 trees at Wied Għollieqa on Thursday as part of celebrations marking the 55th anniversary of Malta's Independence.

Party leader Adrian Delia, who took part in the event, said the party wanted to offer the people a better standard of living. A better environment was part and parcel of that commitment.

He criticised the government for unplanned development that was leading to air pollution, traffic congestion and the uprooting of thousands of trees. The country needed to be cleaner, and its environment needed to be made more attractive for tourists, investors and residents, he said.

While economic development was important, this should be in tune with safeguarding the environment, he added.