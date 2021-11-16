Some €2 million would be allocated to settle salary and pension “injustices” suffered by former employees of three state entities, the Nationalist Party pledged on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, PN deputy leader David Agius and electoral candidate Ivan Castillo said a prospective Nationalist government would deliver justice to dozens of state employees that had been wronged over the years.

The PN has over the past few months been collecting submissions from former and current employees of Air Malta and Enemalta, as well as those who used to work with defunct state communications arm Telemalta.

These submissions include workers who say they were robbed of their pension, ex gratia payments, or salary adjustments over the years.

Replying to a question by Times of Malta, Agius said costings drawn up by the PN showed that settling these pay and pension disputes would cost some €2 million to cover workers from those three entities.

The lion's share, €1.3 million, would go towards Enemalta employees, past and present.

PN urges workers to reach out with complaints

Castillo said that the PN would not turn away those from other state entities. The Opposition, he said, has been receiving a steady stream of complaints from former and current state employees who had been wronged.

He urged the public to come forward with their complaints, irrespective of their political beliefs.

“Money shouldn’t go towards corruption but towards people’s pockets. This is the Nationalist Party’s commitment,” Agius said.

The Labour administration has already announced similar pledges in successive budgets. Agius said that if the PL failed to deliver, a prospective PN government would ensure justice is served.

He concluded by saying the PN will in the coming days be announcing other similar proposals, including on pension reform.