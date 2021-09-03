A future Nationalist government will ensure Rabat residents who do not hold a full title to their homes built on government land, become full owners of the property.

In a brief statement, the Nationalist Party on Friday said that some 250 people in Rabat currently live in uncertainty after they built their homes on land which they do not fully own.

The homes in question, the PN said, are built on land that is subject to lease agreements between the homeowners and the government.

“A new Nationalist government led by Bernard Grech pledges to ensure that these families become the owners of the land and of their homes and in so doing, give them the peace of mind they long for,” the PN said.

It did not provide any further details of how it plans to address the issue.