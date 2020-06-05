Opposition leader Adrian Delia has announced a political reform that will see 14 "clusters” of MPs, Nationalist Party members and other stakeholders work on specific policy themes.

In a statement aired on the PN's media platforms, Delia said the political reform was aimed at improving the party’s outreach.

The Nationalist Party has created four "horizontal streams" led by senior figures that underpin the 14 "clusters" of MPs, Nationalist Party members and professionals in respective fields.

MPs Claudio Grech, Claudette Buttigieg, Karol Aquilina and MEP Roberta Metsola will lead each of the four "horizontal streams" or pillars.

The reform follows a soul-searching exercise by the PN, with a small team led by party stalwart Louis Galea drafting a number of reforms for the party.

On Friday Delia said the reform was geared towards helping the PN reach out to civil society and draft policy that would be more effective.

“We want to depart from tribal politics and work for the good of the country,” he said.

Delia said he wanted the party to be more pro-active, rather than simply follow what was happening in the country. The party was restructuring to participate in the change that the country was calling out for, he added.

Delia thanked the parliamentary group, in particular Claudio Grech who had drafted this plan.

PN's 'horizontal streams'

Socioeconomics led by Claudio Grech

Values in a Modern Society led by Claudette Buttigieg

Good Governance led by Karol Aquilina

Outreach led by Roberta Metsola

PN’s 14 ‘clusters’

The team dedicated to Social Wellbeing will be made up of David Aguis, Ivan Bartolo, David Casa, and Graziella Attard Previ.

Tasked with working on Quality of Life, Stephen Spiteri, Robert Cutajar, Maria Deguara, and Paula Mifsud Bonnici, will be drafting policy recommendations to improve people’s lives in Malta.

A cluster on the Economy of Tomorrow, will be made up of Robert Arrigo, John Rapa, and Hermann Schiavone. They will focus on working on ways to design a post-COVID economy.

The Environment cluster will be made of of Bernard Grech, Edwin Vassallo, Kevin Cutajar, and David Thake. Dr Delia said that for too long, the environment has been an afterthought.

Designing a long-term master plan for Malta, Janice Chetcuti, Ryan Callus, and Toni Bezzina have been assigned to the Resources and Planning cluster.

On Security, Beppe Fenech Adami and Graziella Galea, will try instill a belief that in this sector things that have not worked well for years can actually change, Delia said.

A cluster on Justice is made up of Joe Giglio and Jason Azzopardi. Their duties will include coming up with a plan to modernise the court system and ensure it worked better for citizens.

Designing an Ecosystem for Gozo has been assigned to Frederick Azzopardi, Alex Borg and Chris Said. Delia said the PN did not want the sister isle to simply remain an extension of Malta.

On Taxation and Fiscal Revenue, the PN has appointed Graham Bencini, Kristy Debono and Mario de Marco.

The cluster on Public Sector will be made up of Amanda Abela and Therese Comodini Cachia. Delia said the PN wanted to see a public sector that was not dependant on whichever party was in government.

On Technology and Innovation, the PN has appointed Ivan Bartolo and Gabriel Micallef. Delia said the PN believed in the Maltese people’s ability to work on cutting edge technology.

Tied to the previous cluster, the PN will also have a cluster dedicated to promoting a Society Based on Knowledge. This cluster will promote new methods of learning and contemporary skills, and will be made up of Clyde Puli and Roselyn Borg Knight.

On National Identity in a Global Society, Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici and Peter Agius have been tasked with “repairing the damage to Malta’s reputation”.

The final cluster will be dedicated to the Migration, Integration, and the Population, and will be made up of Karl Gouder and Alessia Psaila Zammit.