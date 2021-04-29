Those members of the government responsible for the St Vincent de Paul contract that was slammed by the auditor-general now need to shoulder their responsibilities, the shadow minister for good governance, Therese Comodini Cachia said on Thursday.

The report found massive shortcomings in the contract to build and operate residential blocks and a kitchen, with the audit office saying that procurement regulations had been breached and the deal could potentially be deemed invalid.

Comodini Cachia said the latest report showed yet again how all major government contracts were shrouded in serious doubts.

The report was clear about who was politically responsible, and the Opposition expected that after years of unchecked abuse, the government would show, by deed not empty words, that it wanted to remedy the situation, Comodini Cachia said.

To date, this government had shown itself to be a continuation of the Muscat government by being deceptive and secretive, hiding the seriousness of situations.

The government, she observed, had also taken no tangible action over the abuse revealed by the audit office in the Electrogas deal or the deal for the privatisation of the management of state hospitals.