The Nationalist Party has filed a motion in Parliament proposing the setting up of a National Committee for Climate Change Emergency.

PN leader Adrian Delia said the committee should retain contact with experts and civil society and propose initiatives for Malta to fight climate change.

The committee should publish a report each year highlighting the action taken and what needed to be done for the established emission reduction aims in line with European obligations are reached.

The motion also says the committee should have the power to nominate a person to be appointed superintendent for climate change to ensure that Malta reached its climate targets.

The PN was moving the motion because it believed in a society that developed in a planned way for the economy and environment to progress together and not to the detriment of each other, as was happening now.

The government’s policy, aimed at expanding the economy through population growth, was leaving major environmental problems and Malta was among the EU countries with the worst air quality.

It was not keeping up with domestic and construction waste and was constantly losing more and more of its countryside.

During the press conference, Dr Delia also spoke about his party’s environmental proposals for Budget.

The PN's motion can be read in the pdf link below.