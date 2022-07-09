An internal investigation into a claim that a former PN official conspired with an unnamed “fat cat” to sideline an election candidate is still “ongoing”, according to the party.

The probe by the party’s ethics commission was triggered on the back of claims made by St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg.

Without naming anyone, Buttigieg had claimed in May that an “unelected PN official” promised the “fat cat” that the mayor, a vocal critic of rampant construction, would be “shut up”.

Buttigieg, who failed to win a seat in parliament during the March election, had claimed he had been sidelined by the party during the election, linking it to the request by the “fat cat” for him to be shut up.

When asked by the party to substantiate his claims, Buttigieg accused the PN of emulating the Labour Party’s tactics when faced with accusations of sleaze.

Whoever has serious information like this and keeps it to himself is an accomplice - Ray Bezzina

Ray Bezzina, the former right-hand man to PN leader Bernard Grech, had demanded an investigation by the party’s ethics commission, after speculation grew that he was the official being referenced by Buttigieg.

Bezzina vociferously denied the claims and requested the commission to investigate them.

In a letter to the party, Bezzina had explained he was asking for an investigation so that whoever has any information on such “serious claims” stops hiding behind sources and ensures that facts are made known.

“Whoever has serious information like this and keeps it to himself is an accomplice,” Bezzina wrote.

He confirmed to Times of Malta that he testified before the commission on May 25, having requested the investigation on May 13.

Buttigieg was, in turn, summoned to testify on May 30, sticking to his guns that he would not identify the “fat cat” nor the PN official, so as to protect his source.

Over a month-and-a-half after the pair testified, the commission has yet to conclude its report on the matter, with the party saying the probe is still ongoing.