The Opposition will be going ahead with a class action lawsuit against state utilities billing agency ARMS for “overcharging” consumers on their electricity and water bills.

PN MP Mark Anthony Sammut said on Tuesday that people wishing to join the lawsuit have until Friday to register their interest.

Sammut said the PN had been left with no choice but to seek legal action, after a parliament motion to force a refund for consumers was shot down by the government.

The PN MP said consumers had been overcharged €60 million over nine years.

He said ex-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had in 2018 even acknowledged that consumers were being overcharged, and promised to fix the problem.

Sammut said the very least the government could do is refund consumers, seeing that it has acknowledged they were being overcharged.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli announced in October that consumers will be given a small refund backdated to the beginning of the year to make up for an “anomaly” in the law governing how ARMS issues utility bills.

On average, 80% of families will receive an adjustment of "between €0 to €8", with the figure varying depending on their consumption patterns, she said.

Although the way bills are calculated will not change in the future, consumers who have not benefited from all the cheapest units in a given billing period will start receiving a refund on the following bill.

Dalli insisted that ARMS always correctly applied the 2009 law containing the “anomalies”.

Asked if consumers will be refunded for overbilling in past years, Dalli again insisted ARMS had always issued bills in accordance with the 2009 law, passed by a Nationalist government.

She said the current government needed to completely overhaul the law to address the problem.

A court in July ruled that ARMS breached the law when calculating bills and must refund two consumers the money they overpaid.

ARMS has appealed the ruling.