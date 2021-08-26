A new Nationalist government will give electric car owners a fixed preferential charging rate of 10c5, irrespective of the time of day, the party said on Thursday.

Party spokesmen were addressing a news conference a day after the government announced plans to introduce new, more competitive electricity rates for electric car users with the minister touting them as “some of the cheapest across Europe”.

PN spokesmen Ryan Callus and David Thake and candidate Rebekah Cilia said the government had lost an opportunity to encourage drivers to switch to electric by giving them preferential rates.

Video: PN

While the Labour government's proposed different rates according to the time of day would accommodate Enemalta, they were inconvenient for the consumer.

The PN believed in the potential of electric vehicles and in the positive impact they can have on the environment, even in view of climate change, the spokesmen said.