The Nationalist Party has promised to double the grant available to help with the cost of hiring a carer to look after the elderly in their homes, should it be elected to government.

The PN is promising up to €12,000 a year for the elderly or people with disabilities who require round the clock care seven days a week.

“The motive behind this is to decrease pressure on hospitals and residential homes from high-dependency patients,” a party spokesperson told Times of Malta.

“These patients are typically admitted to St Vincent de Paul, where a bed costs the government €120 a day, or €3,660 a month.”

“When these people remain in their own homes, they are given personal care which is likely to decrease the probability of complications that are often faced in large residences, so in the long run, both the government and the elderly will benefit from such an arrangement.”

Through its carer at home scheme, the government currently offers up to €6,000 annually paid as a monthly benefit of roughly €500. As from next year the subsidy is being increased to €7,000 a year. The scheme is open to people over 60 who hire a carer with a recognised qualification.

In another policy proposal targeted at the elderly, the PN is promising that income earned by retired people who have continued to work beyond their pensionable age will not be taxed on the first €15,000.

“We want to promote active ageing and encourage more people who have reached pensionable age and would like to keep working by elevating the ceiling of the tax-free bracket,” the spokesperson said.

“This should incentivise and assure a better quality of life and a decent living for these elderly people. Low income pensioners are encouraged to keep working to be able to make up an income that is equivalent to what those with a higher pension receive.”

“At the same time. it will also incentivise those with higher pensions to likewise continue to work.”

These policies were developed by the PN’s active ageing cluster, led by MP Maria Deguara.