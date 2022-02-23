A Nationalist government will introduce a system which will give a second chance to motorists who get a traffic ticket, PN leader Bernard Grech has announced.

Speaking in Hamrun on Wednesday evening, he said a digital system would ‘freeze’ traffic contravention tickets for six months and the fine would then be dropped if the contravention was not repeated within that time.

Everyone made mistakes, Grech said, and the system would discourage a repeat of those mistakes, which may include wrong parking or causing an obstruction.

In his address Grech also promised stronger investment in law and order and said a PN government would seek to reward those who stayed on the right sight of the law, whether individuals, companies or associations.

A PN government would also return local law enforcement to local councils, in which it had confidence, Grech said.

"We believe the councillors, across the political spectrum, have the best interest of residents' at heart and they know the best way to make their towns and villages safe. "