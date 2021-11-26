A Nationalist government will revise public sector salary scales, the PN said on Friday.

Nationalist MP Joseph Ellis said the party was promising to make salaries in the public sector more attractive and more in line with market realities today.

He did not give further details of how the salaries would increase.

The party is also proposing better performance bonuses for public sector workers will be introduced while work experience and in-work training will be recognised for career progression.

The party would also ensure that collective agreements are concluded three months prior their expiry date.

“We want to incentivise a culture of meritocracy and also encourage public servants to improve their position and render a better service to the public,” Ellis said.

Electoral candidate Ivan Castillo said more transparency and structure is needed when it comes to transfers in the public service. The PN, he said, would ensure this is done digitally with a new online system.

The party pledged to be more family-friendly, with new measures for childcare and parents.

PN MP Karl Gouder said the PN is looking into new ways to promote flexibility in the public workplace.

One option being considered would see public workers able to use part of their sick leave allocation to take care of others at home.

The PN believes the current capping of 16 hours of urgent leave, should be revised.

Finally, the party is also proposing a pilot project be carried out to look into ways to promote and facilitate physical exercise and mental health wellbeing in the workplace.

This, Gouder said, would help the government become an “equal opportunities employer”.