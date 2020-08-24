Two months of free utilities, a moratorium on loan and interest repayments as well as an extension to the COVID-19 wage supplement are among the proposals the Nationalist Party announced on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference held at the PN headquarters in Pieta, deputy leader Robert Arrigo said that while a number of countries had placed restrictions on travel to Malta, the party had been following the situation closely. He called for swift action to counteract the damage.

Arrigo warned that a number of the government COVID-19 recovery measures were about to expire amid a resurgence of the virus within the community. He urged the authorities to implement the PN's proposals to avoid further economic devastation, particularly in the tourism industry.

In order to mitigate the financial implication of a number of countries placing travel restrictions of Malta, the PN is proposing:

Waiving payment for water and electricity bills for two months, with a 50% reduction on bills for the subsequent 12 months

Extending the expiry of the €100 government vouchers till the end of the year and expanding them to include groceries

Extending the €800 wage supplement till the end of March 2021 for all private industries

Governmental people of trust should accept a pay cut and reduction of benefits, and that income should instead be donated to food banks

Assuring contracts between local air lines and foreign tour operators in countries that have no restrictions to Malta to make up for the reduction of tourism from other markets

Obligatory wearing of masks, everywhere, by every person

Extending the moratorium on bank loan repayments till the end of March 2021

Keepingthe 0% base interest rates for banks at 1.75%

A 50% reduction on all announced Government taxes

Up to 5% reduction across VAT

Introducing 0% VAT for the accommodation industry during the winter months

The introduction of a health passport for all travellers

Obligatory COVID-19 screening for every air and sea travel arrival

"We have worked extensively with industry stakeholders to understand the needs of the sector and come up with feasible proposals for an industry that is the lifeblood of many workers," Arrigo said.

"In light of the serious situation Malta finds itself in, with respect to tourism from some of it's biggest markets, and with the winter months fast approaching, we are asking for the implementation of these proposals."

Warning that the government had made light of, and chosen to ignore some of the PN's early proposals for economic recovery, only to implement them later, Arrigo urged the government to be sensitive to the needs of the industry.