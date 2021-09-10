The Nationalist Party will seek to make a strong argument with the European Commission to set up a €40 million national fund to help Maltese entrepreneurs cushion the exorbitant transportation costs eating away at their competitiveness.

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi said transportation costs and logistics had shot up by some 500% in some cases. The importation of a container from China used to cost businesses €2,000 but it now costs €11,000.

Describing it as a “radical and bold” proposal that any government has ever introduced in favour of the manufacturing industry, Azzopardi said the national fund will cover double insularity problems and transport costs being faced by businesses.

“Maltese employers and business owners cannot compete with other European counterparts because of logistics and transportation costs. A Belgian company owner spends €2 on transport for every €100 spent and this stands at €6 in Italy. But transportation costs for Maltese businessmen is €20 for every €100 of costs,” Azzopardi stressed.

He explained that Malta had been 43rd in a World Bank international ranking on transportation costs in 2012, after Cyprus and Croatia, but now plummeted to the 69th place, which was the last spot.

“Malta should take this up with the European Commission for changes to state aid rules so that it could benefit from this special fund to be able to compete and have a level playing field. We are ready to meet the government and help it make its case with the Commission,” Azzopardi said.

The press conference was also addressed by candidates Stanley Zammit and Noel Muscat.