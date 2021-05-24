The Nationalist Party has proposed automatic bail for those charged with non-serious offences as part of an overhaul of the personal liberty system which would lead to a reduction in the number of inmates.

In the first of a series of proposals drawn up by working groups discussing various topics, the PN said its ideas will address the overcrowding situation at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

The prison was “close to collapse” with more than double the maximum number of prisoners the facility can take, it said on Monday.

The PN's security cluster launched nine initiatives, which if adopted, could lead to a decrease in the prison population, more humane conditions for prisoners, a better working environment for warders and staff and a reassurance that the situation was under control.

Addressing a press conference, PN Home Affairs shadow minister, Beppe Fenech Adami, said the party was proposing an extension of CCF as well as half-way houses and supervised accommodation for prisoners approaching the end of their prison sentences.

This would also achieve better integration back into society.

PN is also proposing that preventive custody becomes an exception to the rule and should only apply in very serious cases.

The state, it is suggesting, should create a programme similar to Caritas' Prison Inmate Programme to provide drug rehabilitation treatment away from prison.

The cluster also proposed the repatriation of foreign inmates as well as bringing into force existent legislation on electronic tagging so that prisoners can serve their time outside prison.

This would also apply to those in preventive custody.

Additionally, there should be special units where prisoners can meet their children outside the prison facility, while eligibility for parole should be based on age and physical health.