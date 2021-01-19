The PN has protested to TVM after it failed to report proceedings in court in a case instituted by Adrian Delia for the government's hospitals deal with Vitals to be annulled.

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat spent two hours testifying in the case on Monday.

In a statement, the party said general secretary Francis Zammit Dimech protested that the national broadcaster failed to report on the proceedings, despite their importance, and it also failed to report a statement subsequently issued by Delia.

Delia said in comments to the media after the court sitting that either Muscat or his former Finance Minister, Edward Scicluna, had lied while under oath. Scicluna testified in the case last December.

The PN also protested to the Broadcasting Authority.