The Nationalist Party has filed a judicial protest against PBS and the Broadcasting Authority over the former's failure to report what happened in and outside parliament on July 12 when Labour MPs voted against an Opposition motion for the holding of a public inquiry into the construction site death of Jean Paul Sofia.

Party General Secretary Michael Piccinino said that the Broadcasting Authority, after a PN protest, last week had agreed that it was a shortcoming by the state broadcaster not to report what had happened and carry footage. But it failed to issue any order for PBS to comply, and the broadcaster had not done anything.

In its protest the PN called on PBS and the BA to stop being accomplices in long-running censorship of anything that is critical of Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Lawyers Paul Borg Olivier and Francis Zammit Dimech signed the protest.