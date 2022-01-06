The Nationalist Party has called on the government to extend the wage supplement it pays out to employers as part of the COVID-19 recovery package until March, amid rising case numbers.

During a press conference on Thursday, MP Robert Arrigo and PN candidate Graham Bencini said the tourism and catering industry will need assistance as COVID-19 case numbers continue to soar, with a predicted slowdown in business for January and February.

Previously, the government paid a wage supplement to employers whose businesses had been impacted by the pandemic in order to retain their employees.

The benefit was meant to come to an end last year, however, in December Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that Cabinet had approved a one-month extension for the scheme to continue in January.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has previously called for the supplement to be extended to March, as have the Chamber for SMEs.

“We appreciate that the government has already extended the scheme once, however, the industry requires intervention not to be weakened in the coming months,” Arrigo said.

“However, the industry does need to plan ahead. We need the government to confirm that industry can rely on this assistance until March.”

Arrigo also said the PN was proposing that licensing fees owed by bars and restaurants should not be charged until March and again suggested that VAT paid by bars and restaurants should be lowered from 18% to 7% to cushion the bad impact predicted for January, February and March.

He added that the government should also consider removing the 8% increase in the price of heating fuel oil that had been introduced recently.

They said the Malta Tourism Authority should also look to spend money on upgrading infrastructure in “forgotten” localities and come up with a concrete marketing plan to promote Malta as a destination.