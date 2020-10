George Borg Olivier.

PN leader Bernard Grech on Thursday morning laid a wreath on the monument to former Prime Minister George Borg Olivier in Valletta.

Borg Olivier died 40 years ago today.

He was leader of the Nationalist Party from 1950 to 1977 and prime minister between 1950–55 and 1962–71.

His crowning achievement was leading Malta to independence in 1964.