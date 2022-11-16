The Nationalist Party said on Wednesday that agreement had been reached with the government on the nomination of retired judge Joseph Zammit McKeon to serve as Ombudsman, but it said talks need to continue on the appointment of the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life.

Times of Malta reported on Tuesday that talks were being held between the government and the opposition on the possible nomination of Zammit McKeon and former chief justice Joseph Azzopardi.

The PN parliamentary group in a statement that it expected the government on Monday to move a motion in parliament to nominate Zammit McKeon as Ombudsman. The appointment is made by the President following a motion supported by two-thirds of the Members of the House,

The PN group said it had discussed the nomination of the new standards commissioner, and it was disappointed that the prime minister 'is not ready' to reach agreement. It hoped the prime minister would be ready to discuss the nomination of a person who could be supported by both sides of the House.

Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon will succeed Anthony Mifsud, whose term expired more than a year ago.

The Office of the Standards Commissioner became vacant in September when the incumbent, George Hyzler, took up a new position as a member of the EU's Court of Auditors.