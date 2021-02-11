Edward Scicluna’s appointment as Central Bank governor reflects the government’s "lack of interest" in safeguarding Malta’s credibility and reputation as a financial services jurisdiction, the Nationalist Party has said.

The former finance minister, who is facing a criminal inquiry over his handling of a hospital privatisation deal, took up position with the Central Bank last month.

It means he is automatically a board member of the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Nationalist Party MP Therese Comodini Cachia and candidate Graham Bencini raised a number of concerns.

They said that Scicluna is a person of interest in a magisterial inquiry and while the presumption of innocence is sacrosanct, it makes his appointment "inopportune" especially due to the "ever-increasing pressure" on Malta to "clean up".

They appealed to the government to prioritise the national interest and take good governance seriously.

Crucial positions should not be used as the governing Labour Party’s "gift" to certain people but should be given according to merit and the national interest, they said.