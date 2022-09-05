Scaling down the PN’s Independence Day activities was the “financially responsible decision” to take, according to a senior party official.

The official, who declined to be named, told Times of Malta that the traditional activities, centred around the granaries in Floriana, used to be a loss-making venture.

Financial experts have been brought in to draw up a plan to solve the PN’s debt crisis, which is putting a €2 million strain annually on the party’s cash flows.

With precarious finances and declining popularity, the PN had decided to forego the traditional mass meeting, that used to kickstart the party’s political programme after the summer lull.

Instead, the official said the activities will take on more of a non-partisan flavour, with various constituted bodies being invited to participate.

Various speakers, including party leader Bernard Grech, will address the scaled-down activity near the Independence Day monument in Floriana, a stone’s throw away from the granaries.

Other activities and press conferences will be organised in the lead-up to Grech’s address on September 20, the official said.

Activities of non-partisan flavour

The party is set to launch the full programme of the Independence Day activities on Monday.

According to the PN source, the party’s focus for its activities is going to centre on people’s quality of life.

In the coming weeks, the party is expected to launch a number of new policy initiatives, including one on utility bills in the face of rising energy prices across Europe.

The official pushed back at criticism that the party had completely switched off during the summer months.

“A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes. The party is working on building a full-time electoral office and is boosting its customer care services,” the PN official said.

Alex Perici Calascione has been focusing his efforts on people who may have turned their backs on the party in recent years, he added.

The March election drubbing saw it lose to the Labour Party by over 39,000 votes.