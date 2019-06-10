Updated at 10.45am with Mellieħa committee statement

The Nationalist Party’s sectional committee in Mosta has written to the PN's top echelons, calling on them to shoulder responsibility for the recent electoral results and the prevailing situation within the party.

The letter was sent to leader Adrian Delia, general secretary Clyde Puli, deputy leaders David Agius and Robert Arrigo and the presidents of the party’s three main organs.

Signed by president Norvin Spiteri, the letter called on “everyone” to shoulder responsibility for the mess the party was in.

Pro-Delia posters which appeared on the doors of PN clubs.

It said general secretary Clyde Puli’s declaration following the heavy defeat that it was better than the party expected was “shocking” and uncalled for.

“This is not how a party should be led. The party should see why the gap between the parties was growing rather than find excuses,” the sectional committee commented.

It also mentioned the meeting MPs Herman Schiavone and Kristy Debono had with 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech. Responsibility should have been shouldered on that occasion too, the letter said.

After that meeting was revealed by Times of Malta, Mr Schiavone had suspended himself from the PN parliamentary group and said Ms Debono was not to blame.

Mellieħa committee joins the fray

The Mellieħa sectional committee sent a letter to Nationalist MPs, noting it would have never imagined that the party with a glorious 140-year history would be in such a “terrible mess”. It said this had long been coming and there was no space for the blame game.

On the other hand, it noted, collective responsibility had to be shouldered and all action must be taken, however difficult, before a “total collapse” materialised.

It said solutions had to be found within the party’s four walls, away from the social media, in an honest and sincere way.

Unconfirmed reports on Friday indicated that at least two other sectional committees had taken similar action.

'We wrote to all MPs' - Mellieħa committee

In a statement issued on Saturday morning, the Mellieħa committee made it clear that it had written to all the party's MPs and urged them to assume "collective responsibility" for the electoral result and find solutions to help the party move forward.

"The impression given is that we asked for the leadership to assume responsibility or resign, when this was not the case,"the committee said.

Poster battle

Meanwhile, a day after anonymous posters calling for Adrian Delia to quit as party leader were plastered on the doors of PN clubs, posters calling for him to remain appeared on Friday.

Posters urging people to “allow Adrian Delia to work” were affixed to some PN clubs on Thursday night.

The posters, which feature the masthead of the party’s weekly paper il-Mument, also noted that Dr Delia’s predecessors, Lawrence Gonzi and Simon Busuttil, had lost elections by 36,000 and 40,000 votes, respectively.

Their format was a clear response to the other posters, which featured the old masthead of the PN daily In-Nazzjon Tagħna and which said “we want a leader who does not embarrass us”.

Dr Delia continues to battle for his political future within the PN following a poor showing at last month’s European Parliament and local council elections.

During a parliamentary group meeting that stretched into the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, irate Nationalist MPs reportedly gave him until the end of this week to step down.