The Nationalist Party has appointed a new committee to scout for new candidates for local, national and European elections.

The Candidates Commission was announced on Friday after it was set up by the PN’s executive committee.

The announcement comes as the PN is going through a period of reform.

The party said the commission is tasked with finding potential candidates - including young people - by looking into areas including the cultural, artistic, educational, professional, commercial, economic, social and vocational fields.

It will have to report regularly to the PN’s administrative council and executive committee, and will have also be expected to do due diligence checks on any prospective candidates.

The new commission will be composed of the below members:

Colin Vella Bowman (chairperson)

Kris Borg

Rachel Azzopardi

Joe Vella Baldacchino

Helen D’Amato

Joe Bugeja

Albert Ball

Carm Mifsud Bonnici, as president of the administrative council, is an ex officio member.