The Nationalist Party's new disciplinary commission will be chaired by professor Joe Pirotta while its electoral commission will be led by former union leader Gejtu Vella, the party announced on Wednesday.

Pirotta will lead a commission responsible for ethics, discipline and social media while Vella's commission will also be responsible for data and records.

The party's disciplinary commission will also feature Roberta Bonello, Jean Karl Soler, Michael Laferla, and Arthur Galea Salomone.

Its electoral commission will also include Ivan Castillo as deputy chairman and Marion Portelli, George Cremona and Danica Caruana.

Both commissions are part of the reform launched by the party in the past months, and have been set up in line with the new statue as approved by the general council on June 25, the party said.

The appointments were unanimously approved by the PN's executive committee on Tuesday evening.