Nationalist Party MPs started being called in for a meeting with leader Bernard Grech on Monday as a reshuffle of their duties is under way.

Sources said each of the PN's 28 MPs was holding one-on-one meetings with the new PN leader at the party headquarters, with the process expected to continue on Tuesday.

Grech was elected PN leader in October but has since left the responsibilities assigned by his precedessor Adrian Delia unchanged.

In the aftermath of his defeat, Delia had told Grech he does not want to form part of his shadow cabinet and it is unclear if he is willing to change his mind.

It is standard practice for new party leaders to appoint a shadow cabinet of their own.

With an election expected by early next year, the latest opinion poll showed the PN making electoral inroads but the gap with the ruling Labour Party remains very wide.