The Nationalist Party criticized the government on Wednesday for keeping COVID-19 restrictions for attendance to sports and most cultural and entertainment events while lifting them for other sectors.

Health Minister Chris Fearne on Tuesday said the need for a vaccine certificate for entry to most venues would start being lifted on February 7. He said vaccination certificates will not be needed for entry into restaurants, snackbars and social clubs from February 7.

From February 14, certificates will not be needed for entry to bars, gyms, spas, pools, cinemas and theatres.

The Nationalist Party observed that the government had ignored cultural events other than theatres and it also omitted sports and the entertainment industry.

Shadow minister Karl Gouder said this amounted to discrimination by the Abela government and a blow to hundreds of people who were employed in those sectors or devoted much of their time to them.