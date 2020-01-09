The Nationalist Party has hit out at the government for having 'run roughshod' over farmers and neighbours by starting works on the Central Link road project without waiting for a pending decision by the appeals court. The decision is expected within days.

Contractors started excavations for the new road on Tuesday, removing soil and debris from four locations along the route.

The PN pointed out that some farmers would lose their land as a consequence of the project.

It pointed out that the government had also started several road works without awaiting the necessary permits, acting like it was above the law and setting a bad example.

The PN said the candidates for the PL leadership should see to it that works stopped until the court declared its decision, more so as this project would mean the take-up of arable land and the loss of several mature trees to the detriment of the environment.