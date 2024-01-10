The Nationalist Party on Thursday slammed the resignation of the CEO of Project Green so that he could contest the European elections, and his replacement by Joseph Cuschieri.

In a statement, the party said the resignation of Steve Ellul, just a year after his appointment, showed that the plan all along had been for the government to create a position where Ellul could be given exposure prior to announcing his candidacy.

"What happened today in Project Green is a clear example of how the Labour government makes its public appointments," it said.

Furthermore, Cuschieri's appointment recalled the scandals of the past instead of moving ahead with good governance, the party said.

What had changed since 2020 for Cuschieri to be deemed suitable to run Project Green having been made to resign from the MFSA following his closeness to the alleged mastermind of Daphna Caruana Galizia's murder and his breach of the code of conduct for senior European Central Bank officials and the MFSA, the PN asked

It said Prime Minister Robert Abela had forgotten what it meant to have a government entity that did not have political interference.