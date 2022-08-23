The Nationalist Party has hit out at the government after the rector of the University of Malta revealed that next year's financial allocation for the institution will be reduced by at least €1.1 million.

Justin Schembri, the shadow minister for education, said the cutback plans were revealed in a communication by the rector to faculty deans.

"Funds allocated for education are an investment in Malta's future" Schembri said, and the government's lack of commitment to this sector belied its propaganda slogan “Malta li rridu għal uliedna” (The Malta we want for our children), he said.

Schembri said the impact of the financial cutback could be seen in the fact that, according to the rector, 85% of the university's budget went for salaries and 10% for essential services. The government's decision therefore effectively meant the university would have insufficient funding to adequately meet its needs.

The rector had also expressed concern that the financial allocation would shrink further in the following academic year (2023-2024) as inflation and the wage bill rose, Schembri said.

Furthermore, the university was also expecting a reduction of the Research Fund, which would limit its ability to maintain ongoing programmes.

Schembri pointed out that this was the same government that had spent €2 million on propaganda for the last budget and which had promised that education would be a priority.