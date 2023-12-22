The PN on Friday slammed the lack of consultation with film producers and workers, after the Film Commissioner sent crews a set of proposed minimum working conditions.

The proposals have sparked anger from local producers who say they were not consulted about them and could impact their budgets.

The new guidelines were sent to film crews on Wednesday evening by Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech, who is expecting their feedback by the end of the year before rolling them out across the industry.

Producers told Times of Malta that while they are not against discussing ways to improve working conditions for those they employ, they are dead set against any kind of “imposition” of any new standard without first having basic discussions.

On Friday, PN spokespeople Ivan Castillo and Julie Zahra said the lack of consultation reflected a lack of respect towards the industry workers and the unions representing them.

"Why weren't local producers and workers consulted, and no public consultation was held before these regulations were issued?

"The word 'consultation' has, once more, disappeared from the vocabularies of Robert Abela's government and the Film Commissioner.

"How can the Commissioner speak about justice towards the industry workers when he hasn't even spoken to them," they asked in a statement.

The PN also raised doubt over any consultation with the Department For Industrial and Employment Relations and on whether these regulations conformed with local legislation (Subsidiary Legislation 452.87).

The party urged for a 'work regulation order' for film industry employees, and transparent consultation.