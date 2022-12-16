The PN has added its voice to that of activists flagging stench and sewage leaks in Birżebbuġa allegedly caused by a tuna recycling plant in Ħal Far.

Last month, Moviment Graffitti and Għaqda Storja u Kultura Birżebbuġa called for the suspension of the Aquaculture Resources Ltd plant, while ADPD on Saturday demanded that operations be brought in line with health and safety measures at once.

Over the past weeks, residents have complained that roads in a Birżebbuġa neighbourhood were flooded with fish remains and the ensuing stench has made their life miserable.

In a notice published on November 23 and seen by Times of Malta, Birżebbuġa's local council said that the Water Services Corporation seemed to share their concerns. "Even the WSC is being inconvenienced and their infrastructure impacted," the council told residents. "They are having to constantly clean, in unhygienic conditions."

But in reaction to the claims, the company’s director Charlon Gouder insisted that all the necessary systems to mitigate smells from the plant had been put in place. He added that the environment regulator ERA carries out regular inspections of the plant to ensure that all processes are being abided by.

On Friday the PN slammed the government for failing to upgrade the infrastructure in the locality, in keeping up with an increased number of residents.

It said in a statement that while it acknowledged that the recycling of fish remains was a positive thing, the lack of proper investment in ancillary infrastructure for this new industry was unacceptable.