Plans to dig up trees and greenery that form part of Marsaxlokk primary school and replace them with garages, a library and local council offices have been slammed by the Nationalist Party.

Speaking at a press conference in the area, PN spokesman Peter Agius said that Marsaxlokk needed more open areas and could not afford to lose yet another open space to development.

Agius said that the plans, if approved by the Planning Authority, would kill 40 trees and see a three-storey block rise where currently none existed.

The PN spokesman was flanked by electoral candidate Janice Chetcuti, who asked what example authorities would be giving Marsaxlokk’s children if a garden in their school was to be replaced with a block.

Agius and Chetcuti speaking at the site on Tuesday. Photo: PN

The planning application, filed by Marsaxlokk mayor Stephen Grech, is currently awaiting the recommendation of the assigned case officer.

It proposes to excavate the site, with the “shifting of trees”, to build a basement garage, community centre, local council officers, health centre, post office, library and public hall.

Architect Robert Grech is leading the project.