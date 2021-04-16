The Nationalist Party has started a consultation process within and outside the party to draw up an electoral programme for youths.

Party leader Bernard Grech said on Friday he wanted the PN’s proposals to reflect the real needs of young people.

Video: PN

He was speaking during a meeting with the party’s two youth sections - the

Moviment Żgħażagħ Partit Nazzjonalista and Team Start PN.

Both sections are now meeting and consulting organisations that represent young people. They will eventually present their proposals to the party.

RELATED STORIES The PN’s ‘silent revolution’: Out with the old, in with the new

Party renewal spokesman Claudio Grech said the PN acknowledged the need to take on youth’s proposals and ideas and its electoral programme would be a reflection of the needs of several sectors of society, including young people.

Youth spokesman Karl Gouder said a better country for youths meant a better country for all.