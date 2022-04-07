The Nationalist Party has begun the process towards convening a general council, which will confirm or replace Bernard Grech as party leader after last month’s crushing defeat at the polls.

The party statute lays down that, following a general election, party members must be given the chance to vote on whether to confirm the leader in office or elect a new one.

That process has kicked off with a meeting of party’s administrative council, held on Wednesday night.

This, in turn, will trigger a meeting of the party executive which sources said will have to be delayed until the party’s parliamentary group is completed.

The party still needs to elect 13 new MPs, seven of them through the casual election on Tuesday. It will also have to add six female MPs through the gender balance mechanism.

The casual election will fill the seats vacated by Nationalist Party MPs elected on two districts.

General election candidates are allowed to contest in two voting districts but then must drop their seat in one of them.

Bernard Grech has led the PN since 2020.

Only one deputy leader

The PN requires such candidates to drop seats in the district in which they obtained the lowest percentage of the district quota.

The PN has seven seats to fill through this mechanism.

Party sources said once the PN’s parliamentary group is complete, an election will determine who of the 13 MPs will sit on the party’s executive committee.

What happens to Bernard Grech?

Once they are chosen, a meeting will be held to decide on a day when the party will convene its general council, which will appoint or confirm the party leader.

Following a change in the statute in 2020, the Nationalists will only have one deputy leader.

Deputy leader Robert Arrigo said this week he will not seek election to any post within the party once his term expires.

The other deputy leader, David Agius, who is responsible for party affairs, has not indicated if he will seek re-election.