The Nationalist Party said Wednesday it had turned down an invitation to send a representative for One TV's Pjazza programme this evening, presented by Karl Stagno Navarra.
It said that while it accepted all invitations from One TV, over the years it had turned down invitations for Pjazza because of its partisan format and the aggressive manner how it sought to discredit and intimidate representatives of the Opposition.
