The Nationalist Party is still considering if it will challenge the legal notice that extended planning permits due to expire next year.

“We are studying the legal notice to see whether it will be advantageous or not,” party leader Bernard Grech said. “We will be giving our position soon,” he added.

The extension, quietly issued by the planning ministry in the government gazette on November 10, gives those with development permits that expire in 2024 another three years to complete their projects.

Through a legal notice, a minister can amend legislation without going to parliament. However, parliament can challenge the legal notice by filing a motion within 28 days.

On Tuesday, Grech said the opposition was not consulted before the permit extension. He added that the PN contested several legal notices in the past when it did not agree with them.

Video: Daniel Ellul

Environmental groups have opposed the planning permit extension.

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar described the legal notice as a measure to promote the interests of developers. Moviment Graffitti said the legal notice shows how planning minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi does all he can to please developers.

When approached, a spokesman for the planning ministry said the legal notice was issued because of supply chain disruption and limited resources. This meant that projects had not been completed within the five-year validity period of planning permits, he said.

The minister later said that the intention was to provide some "breathing space" to developers, whose lobby group welcomed the extension.

“This extension offers much-needed relief to permit holders, reducing the pressure to commence their projects hastily and eliminating the need for more third-country national persons to work in the construction sector, aligning with broader workforce management objectives,” the Malta Developers Association said.