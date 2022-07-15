The Nationalist Party has presented the government with a series of proposals it says will help improve the level of parliamentary work.

In a statement, the PN said it had presented Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne with a letter outlining the proposals.

Mainly, the Opposition is insisting on the importance of having a session dedicated to questions for the prime minister, similar to the sessions in British parliament.

The PN also wants motions by the Opposition to be discussed every two weeks, instead of anytime between three to six months.

"In that way, the Opposition, which represents thousands of Maltese and Gozitan people would truly have a better say in the discussions in the country's highest institution," the party said.

It also called on the government to address an issue highlighted by GRECO, which would see the setting up of a permanent parliamentary committee for justice and which would have the majority of members from government but is chaired by the Opposition.

The PN also wants the government to provide the party in Opposition with more assistance and resources, both human and physical, so as to carry out its work better. The PN also wants reports by the Ombudsman to be discussed in plenary for a period decided by both sides.

The party has requested childcare services to be offered to MPs and those who work in parliament.

The PN wants the proposals to be discussed in a sitting of the permanent committee for parliamentary affairs.