The Nationalist Party has accused the government of rushing amendments to the law regulating freezing orders through parliament to protect those accused of corruption.

MPs are set to discuss proposed legislation on freezing orders on Monday afternoon, weeks after the proposal was first presented to parliament0.

Currently, financial crime suspects can have most of their property seized by the court. The amendment seeks to cap the amount that can be frozen, based on the sum that is believed to have been defrauded.

The PN, however, is arguing that people accused of corruption should be excluded from such new rules.

The party's spokesperson for justice - Karol Aquilina - said on Monday morning the PN will be tabling its proposed amendments to the government's suggested changes.

"The government wants to weaken the fight on crime... The government presented a bill in a rushed manner and is insisting on passing it through parliament by the end of the year, for obvious and known reasons.

"This is a dangerous and irresponsible step by the Justice Ministry."

Aquilina said that while parliament should ensure legislation is updated in line with recent court decisions, it must also ensure that the law is not used by the government to weaken the country's institutions.

What the PN wants

The PN's proposed amendments, he added, would ensure people accused of corruption do not benefit from the government's proposed changes.

"In cases of freezing orders, for example, it should not be the prosecution that proves which assets were procured criminally, but the accused would have to prove that their wealth was not acquired through illicit means.

"Similarly, the government should not - on the strength of the law - limit the time of an attachment order to six months (down from a year). The court should continue deciding on this, depending on the case it is dealing with."

The PN warned those who in recent years suffered from the greylisting "brought about by [Prime Minister] Robert Abela and [former premier] Joseph Muscat" should be worried about the government's proposed changes.