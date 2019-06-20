AŻAD on Sunday issued a call for all those interested to take part in the reform of the Nationalist Party to come forward.

This, it said, was of interest not just to party supporters but to all Maltese and Gozitans.

It said that the reform team would be led by several individuals with different abilities. The team needed people with experience and qualifications in all kinds of areas who were willing to work in a spirit of objective and impartial dialogue.

Those interested had to commit to at least five hours of voluntary work each week.

The team would work closely with former minister Louis Galea in the consultation, development and holistic reform implementation process.

All those interested should send an email to foresight@azad.org.mt by August 24.

The mail should be accompanied by a note saying why and how one could contribute, as well as a curriculum vitae. All applications would be evaluated by Dr Galea in a confidential manner.