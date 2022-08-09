A proposal to introduce a revolving door policy for top PN officials is to be discussed internally, a party spokesperson said on Monday.

The proposal came in the wake of an internal investigation into claims that former PN official Ray Bezzina cosied up to a “fat cat” who wanted to scupper the election hopes of St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg.

While the investigation uncovered no evidence to back the claim, the PN’s ethics commission nonetheless recommended the introduction of a revolving doors policy as well as better protection for whistleblowers.

Bezzina, a former right-hand man to PN leader Bernard Grech, courted controversy after the March election by quitting his post to take up a job with Silvio Debono’s db Group.

The commission said that Bezzina’s immediate move to db Group could have strengthened the perception that a member of the party’s leadership was close to influential rich businessmen.

Commission chairman Joseph Pirotta, therefore, recommended the introduction of a revolving door policy to prevent similar situations from occurring.

Pirotta also recommended a revised structure through which whistleblowers can internally report potential wrongdoing by party officials.

Contacted about the recommendations, a party spokesperson said that the PN took note of the recommendations in question.

“In the party’s best interest, there will be internal discussions on how to implement these suggestions. Our only aim is to continue improving the way the party works,” the spokesperson said.

Buttigieg satisfied recommendations were accepted

In a reaction to the proposals, Buttigieg expressed his satisfaction that the two recommendations he had suggested during his meeting with the commission had been accepted.

“I will continue to work for the PN and as a mayor of St Julian’s and be an assertive voice in favour of the environment, clean politics and the common good,” Buttigieg said.

In its report on the mayor’s “fat cat” claims, the commission said that, given the lack of evidence provided by Buttigieg to back his allegations, it was unwise for him to publicly air his allegations in a Times of Malta article.