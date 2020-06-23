The Nationalist Party is organising a National Conference entitled ‘Maltese sport… the way forward’ on Friday, June 26.

In a statement, PN spokesman for Sport Robert Cutajar said that “as a party we are sending a clear message to all sporting clubs and federation that we are determined to plan a way forward for Maltese sport.

“We will be doing this without being partisan in our message and our work. We believe that partisan politics should be left outside sport.”

Cutajar said that the national conference will be the first of a series in the name of the Nationalist Party that I will be organising as spokesman for sport in conjunction with Tim Sport PN.

“This is being done so that finally we will present a document with a plan to where we want to take sport in our country in the coming years,” Cutajar said.

“The starting point will be that for the Nationalist Party, sport has to elevated to Ministerial level and will no longer remain just a Parliamentary Secretary for Sport,” he said.

The National Conference for Sport will be held on Friday at the PN Headquarters and participants can either go there physically or join in a virtual way.

Cutajar said that he is pleased that apart from having several clubs and organisations confirming their participation, the meeting will also have representatives from SportMalta, the Maltese Olympic Committee, Għaqda Ġurnalisti Sport and the National Council for Youth.

Anyone interested to attend can fill up the form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1lj1oAKh9uGD9-06ZQ38fvcXoSa_WjdSD9zYeoWRy-CQ/viewform?edit_requested=true&fbclid=IwAR1UNkt60svTLVETNW4pcISj1BmgTP0ScDQ4R1bMXXSOxb7Y25NCKum0obo