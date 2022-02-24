A ban on the importation of exotic animals will be among new electoral proposals related to animal rights unveiled by the PN later on Thursday.

Among the 12 proposals the PN is expected to announce this afternoon, a new PN government would immediately stop the importation of all exotic animals into Malta while a better system is found to regulate the animals that are already in the country.

Currently it is legal to import exotic animals but they can only be kept by licenced zoo owners.

The PN will also put a stop to new zoos, as fresh applications for registered zoos will no longer be accepted, while additional enforcement and harsher penalties for those who import exotic animals are expected.

Times of Malta is informed the party will also be proposing increasing the powers and resources for the Animal Rights Commissioner, launching a national neutering campaign targeting abandoned animals and aggravating penalties for those who mistreat animals or keep them in unfit conditions. Penalties for those who import animals without a license will also be increased.

There are also plans to accelerate a microchipping program for domestic cats as well as launch an education campaign to encourage more people to adopt their pets instead of buying them. The PN also plans to set up a financial program that assists voluntary cat feeders and introduce animal-friendly zones in all parks or public open spaces around Malta and Gozo as well as building a pet cemetery.

Reform for zoo legislation has been at a standstill in Malta despite the Government launching updated regulations for public consultation in 2020.

There has also been a spate of unfortunate encounters with big cats in captivity in recent months.

A person was treated for an 'exotic animal' bite in November, while a puma and a panther were found living in a residential home in Għajnsielem last month.