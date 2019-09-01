Relocating the PN’s annual Independence Day celebrations from the Granaries in Floriana to the party’s Pietà headquarters will represent a 75 per cent cost saving, PN secretary general Clyde Puli said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference about the annual celebrations, Mr Puli declined to put an actual figure to the savings when questioned.

He said the lead up to the festivities would feature a weeks-long programme, with visits to every district.

As per tradition, the activities will peak with a mass meeting addressed by the PN’s leader, albeit outside the PN’s Pietà headquarters rather than at the Granaries.

The first Independence Day mass meeting held under Adrian Delia's leadership in 2017.

PN deputy leader David Agius told Times of Malta earlier this month that the decision to move celebrations was taken because it would be irresponsible to pile further debts on the PN just to hold these celebrations. Consequently, the decision was made to scale down the event in line with the party’s budget.

The celebrations have been held every year at the Granaries since 1982, except in 2015 when they were held outside the new Parliament building in Valletta.

PN outlines its priorities

Mr Puli said Malta’s independence had allowed it to develop into a sovereign nation that sat at the same table as other EU leaders.

He said the country was now facing new challenges that need to be addressed.

Mr Puli spoke of the need to come up with a long-term plan with a people-oriented approach.

The PN secretary general said this lack of planning by the government had put a strain on the country’s infrastructure.

He highlighted the need to improve the quality of education and reduce the rate of early school leavers.

Mr Puli said dirty air, trees being cut down and an increase in cars on the road were all a side effect of this lack of planning.

He said institutions had to be strengthened, as without them, Malta’s reputation would suffer.

Fielding questions, Mr Puli reiterated the PN’s support for gender quotas in Parliament.

He also said the party would continue to demand that all Gozo tunnel studies be published.